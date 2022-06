Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains will continue nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavy rainfall of 200 millimeters forecast for the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration said as much as 200 millimeters or more of heavy rains are forecast for the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province until Wednesday.Chungcheong Province, the northwestern parts of North Jeolla Province and the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province are expected to see 50 to 120 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected to hit the central region from Tuesday night.Strong winds of 20 meters per second are also forecast for Seoul, the western parts of the capital region, the western and southern coastal areas and the eastern parts of Gangwon Province, with strong winds advisories issued for these areas.