Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul had a tropical night for a second day on Tuesday, recording the highest-ever morning lows for the third straight day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the capital city's morning low marked a record high of 25-point-eight degrees on Tuesday.The city's morning-low posted 24-point-eight degrees on Sunday, setting a new record for the first time in 25 years. The record was replaced the next day with 25-point-four degrees.With the morning lows surpassing 25 degrees, the city had a tropical night for the second straight day. A tropical night occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.Other cities across the country, including Daejeon, Wonju and Suwon, have also reported record high morning lows.