Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rise to 9,896

Written: 2022-06-28 09:42:43Updated: 2022-06-28 10:23:36

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rise to 9,896

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea rose by some six-thousand to reach nearly ten-thousand.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that nine-thousand-896 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 119 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload rose to around 18 million-339-thousand.

The daily tally rose by 586 from a week ago and by 115 from two weeks ago. 

The number of imported cases remained above 100 for the third consecutive day, partly due to an increase in international arrivals.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by six from a day ago to 62.

Five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-530. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

Just six percent of some 64-hundred ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are in use, while the occupancy rate at treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is under seven percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >