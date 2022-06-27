Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rise to 9,896

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea rose by some six-thousand to reach nearly ten-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that nine-thousand-896 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 119 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload rose to around 18 million-339-thousand.The daily tally rose by 586 from a week ago and by 115 from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases remained above 100 for the third consecutive day, partly due to an increase in international arrivals.The number of seriously or critically ill patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by six from a day ago to 62.Five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-530. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Just six percent of some 64-hundred ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are in use, while the occupancy rate at treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms is under seven percent.