Prosecutors to Deliberate Whether to Suspend Sentence for Fmr. Pres. Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors will deliberate on Tuesday whether to suspend a 17-year prison sentence for former President Lee Myung-bak.A deliberation committee of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office will review Lee’s request, which he submitted earlier this month seeking a suspension of his sentence and citing health problems.Lee, who has been serving his time at the Anyang Correctional Institution, has continuously been in and out of the hospital due to diabetes and other chronic diseases.The 81-year-old former president is currently being treated at Seoul National University Hospital after being admitted last week.A decision by the deliberation committee could come as early as later this afternoon.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a prison sentence can be suspended when there is concern that continued imprisonment may cause a severe deterioration in health or impose a risk of death. Such a suspension can also be granted in cases in which the convict is 70 or older or more than six months pregnant.Lee had previously requested a suspension of his prison sentence back in December 2020, citing concerns about becoming infected with COVID-19, but his request was denied.