Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that three out of ten adults in South Korea continue to live with their parents.The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs cited on Tuesday a report it published recently that estimated that 29-point-nine percent of adults aged between 19 and 49 are currently living with their parents.More than 64 percent of unmarried people in the age group were living with their parents and so were around 43-and-a-half percent of the jobless.The institute also found that more than 36 percent of adults aged between 19 and 49 had left home due to marriage. Other major reasons that such adults came to live on their own was because their school or workplace was far from home.The report analyzed data of some 14-thousand-500 people from nearly ten-thousand households last year.