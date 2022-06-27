DP to Request Extraordinary Session in July, Push ahead with Committee Formation

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will submit a request to the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon asking for an extraordinary session in July with the intent to use its majority in parliament to push ahead with the formation of standing committees.Under parliamentary regulations, the DP's request would open the extra session from Friday.With a prolonged leadership vacuum plaguing the second half of the 21st Assembly, the session would see the longest-serving member take temporary leadership to elect a new speaker.The DP, which earlier agreed to hand over the chairmanship of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, is accusing the ruling People Power Party(PPP) of neglecting to look after people's livelihoods for political gain.The PPP has slammed the DP for demanding, as a precondition, the formation of a committee on judicial reforms and a withdrawal by the PPP of a constitutional petition against laws pushed by the DP aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative power.