BTS' J-Hope to Prerelease 'More' from First Solo Album Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member J-Hope is set to release his song “More” on Friday, the lead single from his first solo album.According to BTS label Big Hit Music, the song will be pre-released at 1 p.m. on Friday, Korea time, or midnight U.S. Eastern time, before unveiling the entire debut album, “Jack in the Box,” at a later date through the Weverse Album application.Big Hit Music said that “More” is a song that represents the core message of J-Hope's solo adventure, representing his aspirations to “show and give more” to his fans.The release of this single will make J-Hope the first of the seven BTS members to release solo material since the group announced that it would scale back full-band commitments to explore individual opportunities.J-Hope, a rapper and dancer with BTS, released a seven-track mixtape called “Hope World” in 2018 that reached 38th place on the Billboard 200. He also released a collaborative single, "Chicken Noodle Soup," with American singer-actor Becky G the following year.