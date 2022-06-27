1-Person Households to Reach 40% of Total in 2050

The number of single-person households is projected to represent 40 percent of the nation’s total households in 2050, half of which will be elderly residents aged 65 and older.
According to Statistics Korea, one-person households accounted for roughly 30 percent in 2020, followed by two-member households at 28 percent, three-member households at around 20 percent and four-member households at roughly 16 percent.
However, the agency projected that single-person households will see an average annual increase of around 86-thousand, while the number of four-member households is expected to fall by 62-thousand each year.
If the trend continues, the number of one-person households is expected to surpass nine million in 2050, equal to nearly 40 percent of the country's total households. The number of two-member households is also projected to rise to over 36 percent, which will push up the combined portion of one-person and two-member households to almost 76 percent.
The portion of three- and four-member households is expected to drop to around 16 percent and six percent, respectively.