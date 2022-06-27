1-Person Households to Reach 40% of Total in 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of single-person households is projected to represent 40 percent of the nation’s total households in 2050, half of which will be elderly residents aged 65 and older.According to Statistics Korea, one-person households accounted for roughly 30 percent in 2020, followed by two-member households at 28 percent, three-member households at around 20 percent and four-member households at roughly 16 percent.However, the agency projected that single-person households will see an average annual increase of around 86-thousand, while the number of four-member households is expected to fall by 62-thousand each year.If the trend continues, the number of one-person households is expected to surpass nine million in 2050, equal to nearly 40 percent of the country's total households. The number of two-member households is also projected to rise to over 36 percent, which will push up the combined portion of one-person and two-member households to almost 76 percent.The portion of three- and four-member households is expected to drop to around 16 percent and six percent, respectively.