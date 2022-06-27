China Displeased with S. Korea's Participation in NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

China appeared to express opposition ahead of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's participation in the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, set for Wednesday and Thursday.Remarking on Asia-Pacific countries attending the gathering of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said last Thursday that the Asia-Pacific region is not within the geographical bounds of the North Atlantic.He said Asia-Pacific countries and their people are firmly opposed to any words or actions by the military alliance that instigate division and confrontation.According to the Global Times, a sister daily of China's People's Daily, Chinese experts were quoted as saying that the U.S.’ aim to further promote NATO's Asia-Pacific expansion through talks with Asian allies will create tensions on the Korean Peninsula.It went on to say that Seoul's relations with Beijing will become more complicated if the Yoon administration gradually loses its diplomatic independence by relying on the U.S.Such statements by state media are considered an advance warning by Beijing.The latest response differs from China's reaction to Seoul's decision to join the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework last month. While the Global Times made mention of possible retaliatory measures by Beijing, the Chinese government refrained from directly criticizing Seoul.Experts say Beijing appears to have shifted its stance following reports that the NATO summit is expected to address China's growing global assertiveness, and as Seoul and Washington continue to pursue a strengthened alliance.