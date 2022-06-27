Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Increase National R&D Budget for Digital Innovation and More

Written: 2022-06-28 19:17:21Updated: 2022-06-28 19:27:24

Gov't to Increase National R&D Budget for Digital Innovation and More

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to spend over 24 trillion won next year on national research and development projects to foster state-of-the-art technologies related to digital innovation.  

The Ministry of Science and ICT on Tuesday announced a national R&D budget distribution and coordination plan for next year, projecting an increase of one-point-seven percent from this year to 24-point-66 trillion won.  

The government will inject some one trillion won per year to advance six digital innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence(AI), AI semiconductors, the metaverse and cybersecurity. 

Nearly 500 billion won, up eight-point-five percent from this year, will be earmarked for R&D programs involving next-generation system semiconductors and display technologies. 

The comparative budget for next-generation nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors, will also jump by more than 50 percent to nearly 30 billion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >