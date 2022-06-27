Seoul Responds to Chinese Media Criticism over NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s foreign ministry has responded to a report from China’s state-run media criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attendance at the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Spain, saying his participation is not aimed at excluding or opposing a particular country or region.Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam relayed the position on Tuesday, saying Yoon’s participation in the NATO summit is aimed at discussing cooperation on strengthening a rules-based international order and responding to security threats with countries that share key values and norms. He said the president also hopes to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation with other countries participating in the summit.His remarks came in response to a warning from the Global Times, a sister daily of China's People's Daily, that Seoul’s relations with Beijing will become more complicated if the Yoon administration becomes more dependent on Washington, including through the NATO summit.Ministry spokesperson Choi stressed that South Korea is enhancing shared understanding with China through constant diplomatic communication on issues of mutual interest.