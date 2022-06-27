Yoon to Attend 3-way Summit with Biden, Kishida on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Spain on Wednesday.According to Seoul’s presidential office, the three-way summit, the first of its kind in four years and nine months, will be held at 9:30 p.m. Korea time on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, which is to kick off in Madrid on Wednesday.The last time the three countries held a summit was in September of 2017, when former President Moon Jae-in sat down with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.The three sides are expected to discuss measures to strengthen their coordination on North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and enhance economic and security cooperation among other issues.From 10 p.m. Korea time, Yoon will attend the summit of NATO and its partners and become the first leader from South Korea to deliver a speech in such a setting. In the address, he is expected to stress strengthened international solidarity for freedom and peace and also call for NATO’s continued cooperation on the denuclearization of the North.