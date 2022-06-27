Navy Marks 20th Anniv. of Second Battle of Yeonpyeong

Photo : YONHAP News

​The Navy’s Second Fleet held a ceremony on Wednesday at its Pyeongtaek headquarters to mark the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002.Around 300 people attended the event, including those who fought in the inter-Korean skirmish and the families of the six sailors who were killed.This year, the Navy changed the official name of the commemorative event from the “Ceremony Marking the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong” to the “Ceremony Marking Victory in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong.”Following the ceremony, a flower-offering event was held aboard patrol ships named after the six sailors who died in the skirmish.In the morning of June 29, 2002, during the South Korea-Japan World Cup, North Korean naval forces launched an attack on a South Korean patrol vessel after crossing the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto sea border separating the two Koreas.Despite the sudden attack, sailors aboard the vessel managed to respond and repel the encroaching ships back across the NLL, but six lost their lives as a result of the exchange while 19 were wounded.