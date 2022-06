Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul's request for advance notice before releasing dam water to prevent flooding amid significant monsoon season rainfall.The unification ministry said on Wednesday that there was no response to Seoul’s intent to deliver an official letter as conveyed via the military hotline the previous day when the two sides made daily communication through their liaison office in the morning.With the onset of the annual monsoon season in North Korea earlier this week, there is a high chance that the regime will open its dams, including the ones near the inter-Korean border, to prevent flooding.During the rainy season in 2020, the North repeatedly opened the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border, forcing South Korea's border residents to evacuate.