PM Han: Seoul, Beijing Should Develop Ties in Mutually Beneficial Way

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Seoul and Beijing to develop bilateral relations in a way that mutually benefits both sides and demonstrates respect for each other.Han made the remark on Tuesday during a dinner event at his official residence when asked by reporters about China's protest against President Yoon Suk Yeol attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit this week.Responding to concerns over possible economic retaliation by China, the prime minister said Seoul must not violate the principles of globally shared values in order to mitigate any damage from Beijing's retaliatory moves.Responding to concerns about possible economic retaliation by China should it take issue with South Korea’s pursuit of globally shared values, the prime minister said it would be an inappropriate response.Referring to comments by John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, in which he stated that Beijing holds no right to veto Seoul's participation in a global event, Han agreed, saying such stance does not conform to the principle of mutual respect.