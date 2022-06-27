Monsoon Rains Observed Nationwide, Will Concentrate in Central Region from Late Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

As nationwide monsoon rains drench the country on Wednesday, precipitation is forecast to concentrate in the central region, including the capital area, from Wednesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rainfall ranging from 50 to 250 millimeters or more is expected in the capital region and the inland areas of the eastern province of Gangwon through Friday.Thirty to 50 millimeters per hour of showers are in the forecast for parts of the central region starting Wednesday night.Up to 150 millimeters of precipitation is projected for the northern part of the central Chungcheong region until Thursday, while as much as 80 millimeters are forecast for southern Chungcheong Province as well as North Jeolla Province and the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province.Up to 60 millimeters are expected until Thursday along the eastern coast of Gangwon Province as well as in the South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang regions.Mercury levels of 22 to 27 degrees nationwide are expected Thursday morning, with some areas along the east coast and southern inland regions likely to observe tropical nights on Wednesday with temperatures staying above 25 degrees Celsius.