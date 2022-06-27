N. Korea Slams S. Korea for NATO Connection as Yoon Set to Attend Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol prepared for his international diplomatic debut at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit in Spain on Wednesday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday issued a strong rebuke of NATO's invitation to the South Korean leader, warning that Seoul will face a severe and agonizing security crisis by joining hands with the "disastrous" multilateral forum.KCNA further warned that the "black wave" of the North Atlantic will shatter the peace in the Pacific region, accusing NATO of causing calamity in eastern Europe and presumably adopting strategies containing content perceived to be opposed to China during the summit.Calling NATO a mere tool used by Washington to implement its hegemonic strategy, Pyongyang lambasted the Yoon government for volunteering to become the global body's shield.Claiming that NATO's objective is to suppress and isolate China through a blockade of the Pacific Rim, the North stressed that countries NATO considers to be its strategic rivals in the Asia-Pacific have no less will or capacity to defend themselves.