Plan to Protect Youth Against Exposure to Harmful Cyberspace Environments Announced

Photo : KBS News

The government will be taking measures to protect youths exposed to harmful cyberspace environments, such as those purveying drug distribution and violence.Vice Minister of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Lee Ki-soon announced these aims on Wednesday as part of the fourth iteration of comprehensive government measures to protect children.This will include coming up with a one-stop online system enabling children who suffer from school violence or cyberbullying to immediately report the activity through an app.Also, the ministry will aim to crack down on the targeting of young victims by loan sharks amid rising cases online.The measures also include coming up with ethical principles for the metaverse to monitor and stop the distribution of drugs and other contraband online.The number of labor lawyers for schools will also be expanded to protect the youth, especially those from vocational high schools at work sites.