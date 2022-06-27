Import Price Index Rises 32% On-Year in May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s import price index in May jumped over 30 percent from a year ago, due mainly to rising global oil prices.According to the data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the import price index last month increased 32 percent on-year to reach 176-point-five, rising for the 18th consecutive month.The index of mining products surged 75-point-seven percent, while that of metal products and coal and petroleum ones posted a respective gain of 42-point-one percent and 40-point-six percent.The import volume index in May stood at 128-point-08, up six-point-two percent from a year earlier. The index declined five percent on-year in April before showing an upward trend again last month.The export price index in May, meanwhile, rose 19-point-nine percent on-year to 146-point-81, while the export volume index reached 124-point-86 with a year-on-year increase of seven-point-nine percent.The BOK’s data showed Korea’s net barter terms of trade index in the same month decreased ten-point six- percent from a year ago, as the import price rose more than the export price.The index, which gauges the amount of imports that can be purchased with a single unit of exports, dropped for 14 months in a row. A falling index means worsening trade conditions.The income terms of trade index, which measures the amount of goods that a country can import with its total exports, fell three-point-six percent, declining for four straight months.