Heavy Rains Forecast for Central Region

Photo : KBS News

The monsoon rain front will continue to affect the nation on Thursday, with heavy rains forecast to concentrate in the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), rainfall ranging from 50 to 200 millimeters or more is expected in the capital region and the inland areas of Gangwon Province through Friday.Fifty to 150 millimeters of showers are in the forecast for the northern parts of Chungcheong Province.Twenty to 70 millimeters of precipitation is projected for the southern part of the central Chungcheong region until Thursday, while five to 40 millimeters are forecast for Jeju Island.Torrential rains of 50 to 100 millimeters per hour are expected for the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province.The monsoon rain will begin to let up in the southern regions and Jeju Island on Thursday afternoon, but rainfall is forecast to continue into Friday in the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province.