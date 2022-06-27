Yoon Holds Bilateral Summits with European Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of bilateral talks with leaders of major European countries on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Spain.In the summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Madrid, Yoon expressed hope for investments in South Korea by Dutch semiconductor companies such as chip equipment maker ASML.Yoon said this investment will contribute to the development of stable supply chains, and requested the stable supply of equipment to South Korean chip firms to realize that objective.In the bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Yoon and Macron agreed to expand cooperation to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants and strengthen the competitiveness of the nuclear power industry.According to the presidential office, Yoon also asked the president to lend support on behalf of France for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, to which Macron replied that he would make proper considerations.President Yoon also held bilateral talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and asked for Poland's support for some 300 South Korean companies operating in the European country.In the summit meetings with the European leaders, the president also called for their attention on the denuclearization of North Korea and support for Seoul's North Korea policy.