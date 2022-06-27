Industrial Output, Investment Rise, Consumption Falls in May

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output and investment rebounded in May, but consumption slightly decreased.Statistics Korea said on Thursday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 117-point-one in May, up zero-point-eight percent from a month earlier.Output in the service industry rose one-point-one percent in May, leading the growth in overall industrial production.Facility investment jumped 13 percent on-month in May, turning around after falls for the previous three months.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, inched down zero-point-one percent last month, posting a drop for the third consecutive month.The nation witnessed general improvement in the indexes from April, when it suffered falls in all three categories of industrial output, consumption and investment.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle increased by zero-point-one point on-month to 102-point-two in May, posting the first rise after declining for the previous two months.The composite leading indicator, which projects the future business cycle, also gained by zero-point-one point to 99-point-four, marking the first rise in eleven months.