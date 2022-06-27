Bloomberg: Lazarus Behind Theft of $100 Mln in Crypto from US Firm

Photo : YONHAP News

A blockchain analysis provider says it believes the hacking group known as Lazarus was responsible for the theft of 100 million dollars in cryptocurrency from the California blockchain Harmony last week.Bloomberg reported on Thursday that London-based Elliptic Enterprises, which has been tracking the stolen money, made the assessment regarding the hacking group which Washington believes is managed by North Korea’s clandestine intelligence agency.The report quoted Elliptic as saying that it found Lazarus’ signatures in the laundering methods, including moving funds during Asia-Pacific night time hours using automated laundering services.Elliptic said it believes the group targeted username and password credentials of Harmony workers in the Asia Pacific to hack Horizon Bridge, a seamless layer which allows cryptocurrency to move across different blockchains.Elliptic said the Harmony hack shared similarities with the 600 million-dollar digital breach in March targeting the play-to-earn video game "Axie Infinity," which the U.S. Treasury Department attributed to Lazarus.