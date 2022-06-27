Survey: 82% of Americans and 80% of S. Koreans View China Negatively

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that eight out of ten Americans and South Koreans have negative views about China.According to the Pew Research Center on Wednesday, anti-China sentiment is at or near all-time highs in many of the 19 countries it surveyed.The survey of some 245-thousand people found that 82 percent of Americans and 80 percent of South Koreans had an unfavorable opinion of China, while 74 percent of German and Canadian respondents shared such views.The research agency said the percentage of such negative views about China in these four countries saw record highs this year.It said unfavorable opinions of China are related to its policies on human rights and its military threat.The agency noted that South Koreans’ unfavorable views toward China climbed substantially in 2017 after China blasted Seoul’s decision to install the U.S. THAAD missile defense system and increased again in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19.