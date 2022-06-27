Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Raid GH Headquarters in Probe of Alleged Offenses by Lee Jae-myung

Written: 2022-06-30 13:34:54Updated: 2022-06-30 16:47:09

The police raided the headquarters of the Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corporation(GH) in their probe into allegations that main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Lee Jae-myung illegally used the company’s resources for his presidential campaign.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency searched the public company's Suwon headquarters for about three hours from 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The raid comes after the now-ruling People Power Party(PPP) filed a complaint with the prosecution against former GH President Lee Heon-wook regarding the allegations in February.

GH rented an apartment unit in 2020 right next to the Bundang home of Lee Jae-myung, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province at the time. The PPP suspects that the unit was illegally used as a campaign office for the March 9 presidential race.

The former GH chief denies the allegations, claiming the company rented the unit to provide temporary housing for its workers.

The prosecution transferred the case to the police, who are also probing allegations that the then-governor’s wife, Kim Hye-kyung, unlawfully used a corporate card to pay for personal expenses during his term.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >