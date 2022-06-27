NEC Asks for Probe into Nominee's Alleged Political Fund Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The national election watchdog requested that the Supreme Prosecutors' Office open an investigation into health minister nominee Kim Seung-hee for allegedly using political funds to cover personal expenses.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Wednesday, it made the request the previous day.The nominee reportedly took around 18 million won out of her political fund account when she was a lawmaker in the 20th National Assembly to cover the deposit on a rental car for official use.She then allegedly purchased the vehicle for personal use without returning the deposit, using additional political money to paint the vehicle.The nominee returned the deposit, along with another 300-thousand won she allegedly took from the fund to pay her husband's car insurance premium, to the NEC after the allegations emerged.Earlier, Kim was also accused of using the fund to provide incentives for her aides and to give donations to fellow party representatives.Violators of political fund laws could face up to two years in prison or a maximum of four million won in penalties.Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the deadline set by President Yoon Suk Yeol for the handover of the parliamentary confirmation hearing reports on Kim. With the passing of the deadline, the president can now appoint her without a confirmation hearing.