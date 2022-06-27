Heavy Downpour Kills One, Inundates Properties

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy downpours pounded the capital and central regions, claiming one life and inflicting significant damage on property.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, a local resident in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, died on Thursday morning when the eaves of the victim's house collapsed due to heavy rain.Seven houses and two stores were inundated nationwide as of 10 a.m., while 150 hectares of rice fields in South Chungcheong Province and 20 greenhouses in Gyeonggi Province were submerged.Torrential rain has blocked roads and waterways, shutting down eight sea routes including those connecting Ulleung Island and the Dokdo Islets.In the capital, the central Jamsu Bridge remains closed, while over 50 trails and parking lots near the river have been closed off across the central region.From midnight to 10 a.m., Seoul reported 173 millimeters of rain, while Incheon received over 163 millimeters. Yongin in Gyeonggi Province saw 259 millimeters, while Seosan of South Chungcheong Province recorded the largest amount of precipitation, exceeding 288 millimeters.