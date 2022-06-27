Additional 150mm of Rain Expected in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the capital region, while heavy rain advisories have been issued for Gangwon and the northern area of North Chungcheong provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, rain will continue throughout the day nationwide, but heavy downpours will be concentrated in the central regions.More rain is expected in the capital region and Gangwon Province until Friday, where 30 to 50 millimeters of heavy rainfall is expected per hour. The capital region will receive 150 millimeters or more while Gangwon Province will see up to 100 additional millimeters of rainfall.Meanwhile, a heatwave alert has been issued for the southern regions where rain is subsiding.Daytime highs are forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius in Daegu on Friday, while most other southern regions will see temperatures rise up to 33 degrees accompanied by high humidity.