Photo : YONHAP News

The inter-Korean "truce village" of Panmunjom will reopen to visitors next month.The unification ministry announced on Thursday that the Panmunjom tour program, suspended since January due to COVID-19, will resume from July 12.The historical site of the armistice signing that effectively brought the Korean War to a halt will be open four times a week – on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays – at 3 p.m., accommodating up to 40 visitors per tour.Ministry officials explained that the maximum number of visitors per day has been expanded from 20 to 40 as COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.Online reservations can be made at www.panmuntour.go.kr, beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday.