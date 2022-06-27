Summer Electricity Demand Expected to Peak in 2nd Week of August

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expects electricity demand this summer to peak around the second week of August and has asked that industries cooperate by allowing workers to take summer vacations around this time.According to the energy ministry, measures regarding energy supply were finalized during a Thursday meeting inspecting state affairs.With a hotter summer forecast this year, maximum electricity demand is expected to reach 91-point-seven to 95-point-seven gigawatts during the peak of summer, roughly the second week of August, a range that is higher than last year's 91-point-one.The peak daily power supply is estimated to be similar to last year at 100-point-nine gigawatts.The country's power reserves are expected to hit the lowest level in recent years, dropping to around five-point-two gigawatts.To ensure a stable energy supply, the government has secured an additional nine-point-two gigawatts of reserve power as well as fuel necessary for power generation, such as coal and liquefied natural gas.The government said power supply and demand conditions will be unusually difficult this summer and urged households and commercial facilities to abide by the recommended room temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.The government will also conduct energy efficiency checks at 280 public institutions.