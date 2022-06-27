Military: N. Korea Released Border Dam Water

North Korea has reportedly discharged water from a dam near the inter-Korean border without notifying South Korea.According to a military source in South Korea on Thursday, recent torrential rains likely prompted North Korea to open floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam on the Imjin River, which flows into the sea on South Korea’s west coast.The source said the South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation and sharing information with relevant agencies in real time to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals and prevent the loss of their property in border regions.The Seoul government requested North Korea on Tuesday to give notification before releasing water from its border dams during the summer rainy season.But North Korea remained unresponsive, apparently discharging water from the dam without prior notice.The water level on the Pilseung Bridge on the northernmost point of the South Korean side of the Imjin River reached as high as six meters on Tuesday. The level has since gradually decreased, and is manageable for now.The water level, which serves as a gauge of North Korea’s water release, is maintained below one meter in normal times.It usually takes four to five hours for water from the Hwanggang Dam to reach the South’s Gunnam Dam located downstream of the Pilseung Bridge.