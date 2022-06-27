Fmr. President Lee Leaves Hospital for His Home

Photo : YONHAP News

Former president Lee Myung-bak has been discharged from hospital and sent home.According to Lee’s legal representative Kang Hoon on Thursday, Lee arrived at his residence in southern Seoul, as doctors had concluded earlier in the day that he could receive outpatient treatment.Suwon prosecutors decided on Tuesday to suspend the sentence of the ex-president for three months, due to his health concerns. Lee had been receiving in-patient treatment at Seoul National University Hospital.The prosecution’s deliberation committee on sentence suspension, which includes healthcare experts, agreed that the former president’s health may significantly deteriorate if he continues to serve out his sentence in prison.Earlier this month, the 80-year-old Lee filed an application for the suspension of his remaining sentence, citing chronic ailments such as diabetes, with the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office.