Yoon Discusses Nuclear Cooperation during Summit with Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the Czech Republic in nuclear power plant and electric vehicle(EV) battery businesses.In a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Madrid on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit on Thursday, Yoon deemed that the two countries are deepening their strategic partnership in various areas including the nuclear power plants, EVs and clean energy, Yoon’s office said.Yoon asked Fiala to show interest in and support South Korea’s potential participation in the Czech Republic’s new Dukovany nuclear power plant project, for which the country launched a tender in March.In response, Fiala reportedly said he is well aware of the technological prowess of South Korean companies and profound experience in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants.Yoon requested the Czech Republic to lend support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, to which Fiala replied he would make appropriate considerations.The South Korean president asked his Czech counterpart to show interest in South Korean firms operating in the Czech Republic, while Fiala expressed hope that mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries will expand to future industries, such as EV batteries and the hydrogen sector.Seoul’s presidential office said Yoon also called for Czech support for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and Fiala expressed support for the Seoul government’s North Korea policy.