Yoon Heads Home from Spain after NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol headed home from a five-day trip to Spain after attending a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and a series of bilateral talks with global leaders. He is set to return at around Friday noon.President Yoon held bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Canada and Britain on Thursday on the sidelines of the NATO summit.In the summit with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Yoon asked for his attention and support so that South Korean businesses can take part in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany. Yoon also asked the Czech to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.According to the presidential office, in the talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the two leaders agreed to foster cooperation in technology as well as supply chains for key minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.Yoon also held a summit with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which the two leaders adopted the "Bilateral Framework for Closer Cooperation," which outlines a future vision for bilateral cooperation. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in economy and trade through negotiations to improve the bilateral free trade agreement.In the meetings with Fiala, Trudeau and Johnson, Yoon also asked for their attention on the issue of denuclearization of North Korea and explained Seoul's position for a stern response to the North's provocation, and the leaders reportedly expressed their support for the stance.