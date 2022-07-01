US Treasury: Yellen to Discuss Supply Chains, Sanctions on Russia during S. Korea Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will reportedly discuss supply chains and stronger sanctions against Russia during her trip to South Korea.The Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday that during her trip, Yellen will discuss building stronger and more resilient supply chains to help lower prices for American and global consumers. Yellen is set to visit South Korea on July 19 and 20 as part of her trip to Asia.The department said Secretary Yellen will also discuss ways to further impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked invasion and continue her work coordinating the global response to address the war's consequences, including higher energy prices and food insecurity.The department mentioned Yellen's upcoming trip, while releasing the outcome of a recent trip to Seoul by Brian Nelson, undersecretary of treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.The department said Nelson met with South Korea's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn and leaders of South Korean fintech service industries to discuss preventing money laundering and other activities that fund terrorism.