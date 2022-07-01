State Dept.: US Continues to Support Int'l Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States continues to support providing humanitarian aid to North Korea, despite the North's criticism.The department stated the position on Thursday in response to an inquiry by Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding the North Korean criticism of the U.S. on the matter.The department refused to comment on the criticism, but reportedly said that even though the U.S disagrees with a government like North Korea, it must do its best to alleviate the suffering of the people.The department reportedly added that the U.S continues to support international efforts for the provision of humanitarian aid in the hope that the North will accept it.Earlier on Thursday, the North Korean foreign ministry slammed Washington for expressing its willingness to offer humanitarian assistance to the North.The ministry denounced the U.S. move as a scheme to avoid criticism from the international community and to realize its foul political purposes.