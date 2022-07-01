Apple to Allow Alternative Payment System for S. Korean Apps

Photo : YONHAP News

Apple has decided to provide an alternative payment system for all South Korean apps on its Apple Store.On its website, the U.S. tech giant said on Thursday that developers can use StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement to comply with revisions to South Korea’s Telecommunications Business Act 10 months ago.The amendment now bans app store operators from forcing in-app payment systems on developers, making South Korea the first country in the world to enforce such restrictions on Apple and Google's in-app billing policies.This marks the first time Apple has allowed this type of payment system for apps subject to regulation from one country. Apps distributed by app market operators in South Korea can offer an alternative payment processing option within their apps.Apple said the StoreKit External Purchase Entitlement “allows apps distributed on the App Store solely in South Korea the ability to provide an alternative in-app payment processing option.” It added that “developers who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system may do so and no further action is needed.”Still, the company added that users of this new payment system will not have access to some App Store features, including Ask to Buy and Family Sharing as the company cannot validate payments that take place outside of the App Store’s payment system.Apple added that it will not be able to assist users with refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services through the alternative purchasing method.