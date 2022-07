Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of municipal and provincial governments who were elected in the June first local elections took their oaths of office on Friday.Newly-elected governors, mayors, education chiefs, district heads and local council members across the nation began their official duties today.Most of those who took office have vowed to place emphasis on communication and reform, with particular focus on reviving the economy.Some cities and provinces, including Gyeonggi Province, are likely to see their education policies either be scrapped or revised as eight of the 17 education chiefs were replaced by with conservative figures in last month’s local elections.That’s in stark contrast to the previous local elections four years ago when progressive figures grabbed 14 education chief seats.