Yoon Returns from Attending NATO Summit

Written: 2022-07-01 13:54:36Updated: 2022-07-01 16:45:00

Yoon Returns from Attending NATO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from a five-day trip to Madrid, Spain on Friday that included his participation in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit and separate meetings with state leaders.

During more than ten rounds of bilateral and multilateral discussions, Yoon focused on diplomacy involving North Korea and economic cooperation.

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan gathered for the first time in nearly five years, where they sought to restore three-way cooperation in countering the North's mounting nuclear and missile threats.

According to Yoon's office, reinforcing sanctions was not brought to the table, but plans to expand those against individuals and entities in the North have already been prepared.

Speaking at the NATO meeting, Yoon urged the international community to pay attention to the North's denuclearization, and promised to enhance Seoul's cooperation with the 30-member security forum for world peace and freedom.
