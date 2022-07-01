PM Pledges to Increase No. of One-Stop COVID-19 Centers to 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to increase the number of one-stop COVID-19 testing and treatment centers from the current six-thousand-206 to ten-thousand.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Han said patients will be able to receive treatment within the general health care system even if there is a resurgence of the virus in the future.This comes as the government on Friday merged different types of COVID-19 treatment facilities, such as respiratory disease clinics, outpatient clinics, and phone counseling centers, as respiratory patient treatment centers.Out of 12-thousand-601 centers, six-thousand-206 have the resources to offer a one-stop service of testing, diagnosis and treatment.The government will divide the country into seven regions - the capital area, Chungcheong, Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Gangwon and Jeju - and designate a center in each region to assign hospital beds for increased efficiency and flexibility.