PM Pledges to Increase No. of One-Stop COVID-19 Centers to 10,000

Written: 2022-07-01 13:59:20Updated: 2022-07-01 16:04:09

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to increase the number of one-stop COVID-19 testing and treatment centers from the current six-thousand-206 to ten-thousand.

At a meeting with officials on Friday, Han said patients will be able to receive treatment within the general health care system even if there is a resurgence of the virus in the future.

This comes as the government on Friday merged different types of COVID-19 treatment facilities, such as respiratory disease clinics, outpatient clinics, and phone counseling centers, as respiratory patient treatment centers.

Out of 12-thousand-601 centers, six-thousand-206 have the resources to offer a one-stop service of testing, diagnosis and treatment.

The government will divide the country into seven regions - the capital area, Chungcheong, Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Gangwon and Jeju - and designate a center in each region to assign hospital beds for increased efficiency and flexibility.
