Locally Vaccinated Travelers to Verify Status in EU through COOV

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, travelers to European Union(EU) member countries who recieved their COVID-19 vaccination shots in South Korea will be able to show validation through a government-operated mobile app.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said South Korea and the EU agreed to mutually recognize their respective COVID-19 vaccination verifications. The agreement took effect on Friday.South Korea will recognize the vaccination and testing verifications under the EU Digital COVID Certificate(EU DCC), while the EU will recognize vaccination verification through the COOV app.The Korean app will be considered equivalent to the EU DCC in 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Iceland.The KDCA has previously signed similar agreements with Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.