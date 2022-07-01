Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gas, Diesel Prices Slightly Dip on First Day of Expanded Fuel Tax Cut

Written: 2022-07-01 15:51:12Updated: 2022-07-01 16:29:43

Gas, Diesel Prices Slightly Dip on First Day of Expanded Fuel Tax Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices at nationwide pumps fell on Friday, the first day an expanded 37 percent fuel tax cut took effect.

According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline dropped eleven-point-37 won from the previous day to two-thousand-133-point-53 won per liter as of 11 a.m. Friday.

The average price of diesel also dipped seven-point-38 won to two-thousand-160-point-28 won per liter.

An increase in fuel tax cuts from 30 to 37 percent will lower gas prices by 57 won and diesel by 38 won per liter.

But it will take time for discounts to fully reflect on market prices as it usually takes about two weeks for oil products to reach gas stations while taxes are imposed as they leave oil refineries.

Consumers will be able to see a faster decline in prices, if  refineries make the effort to narrow the gap by managing inventory and close coordination with filling stations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >