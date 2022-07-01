Top Diplomat to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin will attend a meeting of top diplomats of Group of 20 (G20) nations set for next week in Indonesia.Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Park will attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting set for next Thursday and Friday in Bali.Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, aims to boost multilateralism under the agenda titled “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.”Under the theme, the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting will discuss ways to enhance multilateralism as well as concerns over food, energy and security.Minister Park is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from major countries on the sidelines of the meeting.Park will stop over in Singapore en route and pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.Park will also meet with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, during which the two sides will discuss ways to enhance ties and exchange opinions on regional and international issues such as the war in Ukraine.