Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Again Over 10,000

Written: 2022-07-02 12:23:27Updated: 2022-07-02 14:02:02

New COVID-19 Cases Again Over 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases bounced back over ten-thousand on Saturday. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that ten-thousand-715 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 173 from overseas.

The tally is up by more than one-thousand from the previous day and almost four-thousand from a week ago.

Of the new cases, those aged 60 and older account for over 13 percent and minors 18 and younger 19-point-five percent.

The country's cumulative caseload stands at 18-million-379-thousand-552.

The number of critically or seriously ill hospitalized patients has edged down by three from the previous day to 53.

Friday added seven deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-562. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

Over 58-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients and just over five percent of ICU beds are currently in use. Treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms report an occupancy rate of 23-point-three percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >