New COVID-19 Cases Again Over 10,000

The number of new COVID-19 cases bounced back over ten-thousand on Saturday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that ten-thousand-715 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 173 from overseas.The tally is up by more than one-thousand from the previous day and almost four-thousand from a week ago.Of the new cases, those aged 60 and older account for over 13 percent and minors 18 and younger 19-point-five percent.The country's cumulative caseload stands at 18-million-379-thousand-552.The number of critically or seriously ill hospitalized patients has edged down by three from the previous day to 53.Friday added seven deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-562. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.Over 58-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients and just over five percent of ICU beds are currently in use. Treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms report an occupancy rate of 23-point-three percent.