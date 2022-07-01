Menu Content

Politics

Rival Party Floor Leaders to Discuss Election of Parliament Leaders

Written: 2022-07-02 13:42:38Updated: 2022-07-02 14:43:36

Photo : KBS News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong says he will hold closed-door talks with his main opposition counterpart over the weekend to discuss the formation of a new parliament. 

Returning from the Philippines early Saturday where he attended President Marcos' inauguration ceremony as presidential envoy, Kweon said he will meet with Democratic Party floor leader Park Hong-geun this weekend to explore ways to reach an agreement on the election of Assembly leaders and committee chairs. 

He said that he proposed talks and the DP responded and a closed-door meeting is scheduled as the DP preferred that format.

Kweon also reiterated the PPP's opposition to the DP's plan to unilaterally convene a plenary session to elect a parliamentary speaker.

On the controversy surrounding President Yoon's nominees for health and education ministers, the floor leader said they need to be heard through confirmation hearings.

He vowed to swiftly conclude negotiations with the opposition bloc so the nominees can be vetted through the hearings.
