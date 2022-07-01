Menu Content

Hyundai-Kia US Sales Drop in H1

Sales of Hyundai Motor and its sister firm Kia Corporation have declined in the U.S. market in the first half of the year.

Hyundai Motor Group sold over 369-thousand Hyundai cars and over 333-thousand Kia vehicles in the U.S. from January to June for a total of nearly 702-thousand-900 units.

The figure is down by 12-point-seven percent on-year.

The decline is attributed to production disruptions affected by chip shortages as other carmakers have also recorded an average 20 percent drop in sales.

Meanwhile, eco-friendly vehicles saw a sharp boost in sales.

Hyundai and Kia sold close to 90-thousand-700 green cars in the first six months, up 82 percent from the same period last year.

Electric vehicles sold over 34-thousand-500 units, a whopping 317 percent increase on-year, while hybrid EVs sold 55-thousand-900 units, up 35 percent. Two-hundred-71 fuel cell EVs were also sold in the first half, more than double last year's figure.
