Hyundai-Kia US Sales Drop in H1

Photo : KBS News

Sales of Hyundai Motor and its sister firm Kia Corporation have declined in the U.S. market in the first half of the year.Hyundai Motor Group sold over 369-thousand Hyundai cars and over 333-thousand Kia vehicles in the U.S. from January to June for a total of nearly 702-thousand-900 units.The figure is down by 12-point-seven percent on-year.The decline is attributed to production disruptions affected by chip shortages as other carmakers have also recorded an average 20 percent drop in sales.Meanwhile, eco-friendly vehicles saw a sharp boost in sales.Hyundai and Kia sold close to 90-thousand-700 green cars in the first six months, up 82 percent from the same period last year.Electric vehicles sold over 34-thousand-500 units, a whopping 317 percent increase on-year, while hybrid EVs sold 55-thousand-900 units, up 35 percent. Two-hundred-71 fuel cell EVs were also sold in the first half, more than double last year's figure.