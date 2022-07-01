Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Above 10,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-07-03 12:32:48Updated: 2022-07-03 13:40:08

Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Above 10,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea posted over ten-thousand for a second day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that ten-thousand-59 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 191 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-389-thousand.

The tally is up by nearly four-thousand from a week ago.

Of the new cases, those aged 60 and older account for over 14 percent, and minors 18 and younger 20-point-three percent.

The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities remains unchanged from Saturday at 53.

Eight additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-570. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

Over 58-hundred hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients and just five-point-seven percent of ICU beds are currently in use. Treatment centers handling patients with mild symptoms report an occupancy rate of 24-point-one percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >