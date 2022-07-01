Menu Content

Science

Typhoon Aere to Veer toward Japan's Kyushu

Written: 2022-07-03 13:28:18Updated: 2022-07-03 14:39:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Aere is unlikely to directly hit South Korea as it is forecast to veer toward Japan's southern island of Kyushu.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, the tropical storm is expected to reach waters 210 kilometers southeast of Jeju Island on Monday night.

The typhoon is then forecast to veer easterly toward Kyushu and land on the island on Tuesday morning.

The weather agency projected that the southern coast and Jeju Island will not come under direct influence of the typhoon, as it is not very strong.

The agency, however, called for caution due to high waves for Jeju Island and the southern coast, and forecast strong showers for the island and inland areas.

South Korea is expected to experience sweltering heat through Wednesday due to the typhoon's influence.
