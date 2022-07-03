Rival Parties to Resume Talks after Failing to Reach Agreement on Parliamentary Formation

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have failed to reach agreement on forming parliamentary leadership and standing committees, leaving the parliament paralyzed for over a month.Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) sat down for talks with his opposition party counterpart Park Hong-keun of the Democratic Party (DP) over the weekend, but failed to narrow differences.Rep. Kweon told reporters on Sunday that Park and he had candid talks on their parties' positions for two hours from 3 p.m. Sunday, but failed to reach agreement.The rival parties continued negotiations on Sunday evening, but failed to narrow the gaps.The floor leaders will hold discussions again on Monday morning. The DP, which holds 170 out of 299 seats in the National Assembly, earlier said it would hold a plenary parliamentary session to unilaterally elect a new assembly speaker on Monday afternoon if it fails to reach agreement with PPP.The DP takes the position that it would give up the chair post for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee if the ruling party agreed to take part in the special committee for judicial reform and retract a competence dispute request it filed with the Constitutional Court.The PPP rejected the DP's offer, saying that the DP had promised to give the chair post for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee last year, so it should not impose any conditions.