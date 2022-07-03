N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Below 4,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained below four-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday that around three-thousand-30 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about three-thousand-910 patients recovered during the same period.According to the North's official tallies, daily new fever cases remain below ten-thousand for the tenth consecutive day since June 24.North Korean officials did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.The most recent update came on June 16, when the KCNA said that one new death was reported, raising the death toll to 73 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to nearly four-point-75 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-eight percent of them have fully recovered.